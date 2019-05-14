Rivals spar over Christian beliefs as Australia prepares to go to the polls

The leaders of both of Australia’s major political parties agreed that gays do not go to hell because of their sexual orientation, as Christian beliefs rose to extraordinary prominence in the final days of an election campaign.

The country’s prime minister Scott Morrison opposed gay marriage while opposition leader Bill Shorten argued for marriage equality ahead of a national vote in 2017 that led to Australia legally recognising same-sex unions.

Mr Morrison, a Pentecostal Christian, accused Mr Shorten, a Catholic before converting to his second wife’s Anglican faith, of a “desperate, cheap shot” ahead of elections on Saturday by challenging the prime minister to say whether he believed gays went to hell.

I'm not running for pope, I'm running for prime minister

Mr Morrison said he did not believe gays went to hell, after failing to directly answer the same question from a journalist a day earlier.

“I’m not running for pope, I’m running for prime minister,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

“So … theological questions, you can leave at the door.”

Australian political leaders’ religious views are rarely raised in election campaigns, which have long been regarded as a strictly secular argument over who should govern.

If we don't take action on climate change now, we're failing these kids. We're failing our future. This Saturday, vote to end the chaos. Vote for action on climate change. Vote Labor. pic.twitter.com/o3ZhXlciYo — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) May 13, 2019

But nine prominent Christian church leaders wrote to both leaders this week demanding protections for religious beliefs and freedom of speech after Australian rugby union team star Israel Folau, the son of a Pentecostal preacher, was found guilty by the sport’s administration last week of breaching the sport’s code of conduct when he using social media to say gays were doomed to hell.

While Mr Morrison is a centrist, his opposition to gay marriage was out of step with the 62% of voters who supported gay marriage.

We're asking Australians for your support next Saturday to vote Liberal & National. So together we can build our economy to secure your future, and so we can keep the promise of Australia, to Australians, in this generation and the next.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 12, 2019

Mr Shorten attacked Mr Morrison for failing to address the theological fate of homosexuals when questioned on Monday.

“I cannot believe that the prime minister has not immediately said that gay people will not go to hell,” he told reporters.

- Press Association