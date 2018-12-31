Rights group urges Sudan to halt use of lethal force on protesters

Human Rights Watch is urging Sudan’s government to instruct security forces not to use lethal force against protesters.

The New York-based group says security forces have used tear gas and live ammunition against protesters who have taken to the streets since December 19 to demand that Sudan’s autocratic president Omar al-Bashir should step down.

The statement came hours before a day of renewed of protests, with demonstrators in the capital, Khartoum, expected to try to march on Mr al-Bashir’s palace to demand he relinquishes power. Sudanese protesters set fire to the ruling party headquarters, in Atbara (AP)

Amnesty International said it has “reliable reports” that 37 protesters were killed in the first five days of protests.

The government has acknowledged 19 deaths, while Human Rights Watch said independent groups monitoring the situation in Sudan have put the death toll at 40.

- Press Association