News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to become first public space company

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 01:57 PM

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is to become the first publicly traded company for human space travel after it announced a merger with a major investment vehicle.

The company, which plans to offer multi-day trips to space, has announced a deal to combine with New York-listed Social Capital Hedosophia (SCH), led by former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya.

The deal has an enterprise value of $1.5bn (€1.3bn) and is expected to give current shareholders of SCH a 49% stake in the enlarged firm.

Once the transaction has been completed, Virgin Galactic will become the first and only publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company.

Money raised from the merger will be invested in turning Virgin Galactic’s technology into a commercial operation, following two test-flights of its spaceship the VSS Unity.

Over 600 people have already paid $80m worth (€71.4m) of deposits to the company to secure their tickets on the first spaceflights.

Mr Branson said: “By embarking on this new chapter, at this advanced point in Virgin Galactic’s development, we can open space to more investors and in doing so, open space to thousands of new astronauts. We are at the dawn of a new space age, with huge potential to improve and sustain life on Earth.”

The business’s current management, led by chief executive George T Whitesides, will remain in place.

Mr Palihapitiya will become chairman of the board and has pledged to invest an additional 100 million US dollars (£80.3 million) as part of the transaction.

He said: “We are confident that VG is light years ahead of the competition. It is backed by an exciting business model and an uncompromising commitment to safety and customer satisfaction. I cannot wait to take my first trip to space and become an astronaut.”

Former Twitter executive Adam Bain will also join the board.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Human Rights Commissioner: Ireland yet to see adequate supports for caring and unpaid workHuman Rights Commissioner: Ireland yet to see adequate supports for caring and unpaid work

We’d not air certain Jade Goody Big Brother scenes now, says Channel 4 bossWe’d not air certain Jade Goody Big Brother scenes now, says Channel 4 boss

Players won’t lose purchases if publishers leave new Google gaming platformPlayers won’t lose purchases if publishers leave new Google gaming platform

Will Ireland have a vote on the Mercosur deal?Will Ireland have a vote on the Mercosur deal?

Richard BransonVirgin galactic

More in this Section

Labour considers whether to re-admit MP in anti-Semitism rowLabour considers whether to re-admit MP in anti-Semitism row

Planes collide on runway at Amsterdam airportPlanes collide on runway at Amsterdam airport

Trump leak ‘villain’ could be from cast of many, former diplomat claimsTrump leak ‘villain’ could be from cast of many, former diplomat claims

Hague urges Johnson to rule out suspending Parliament in no-deal Brexit scenarioHague urges Johnson to rule out suspending Parliament in no-deal Brexit scenario


Lifestyle

It’s the home of the pizza of course but this gorgeous Italian city has a grandeur that can nourish your soul as well, writes Conor Power.Take advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit Naples

With the summer months upon us, there are plenty of teenagers and young adults looking to earn some extra cash before heading back to school or college.Making Cents: Fraudsters target young adults with a variety of scams

After various incarnations, Joan Wasser is now where she wants to be, writes Ed Power.A musical journey with no road map which lead to desired success

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »