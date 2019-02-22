NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Richard Branson reveals Venezuela aid concert hopes

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 03:28 PM

Virgin founder Richard Branson said he hopes a fundraising concert he is organising on behalf of Venezuela will convince soldiers to disobey President Nicolas Maduro and allow shipments of humanitarian aid to pass the border.

Sir Richard said he had postponed a planned test flight into space by his Virgin Galactic company in California to join dozens of pop artists from Latin America in the Colombian city of Cucuta for the Live Aid-style concert.

Venezuelan singer Carlos Baute, with Sir Richard Branson. Pic: AP

He said he and a Colombian entrepreneur friend got the idea for a concert after speaking by phone with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and his political mentor, Leopoldo Lopez.

The US and dozens of other countries recognise Mr Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful president.

Sir Richard said: “For those people who think Venezuela is a utopia and Venezuela isn’t suffering, they should really come here into the crowd today and ask them why they are leaving.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Richard BransonVenezuela

