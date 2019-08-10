News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Richard Braine elected new leader of UK Independence Party

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Richard Braine has been elected as the new leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP).

Mr Braine stood as a candidate for UKIP in the London region during the recent European Elections but failed to be elected.

Mr Braine takes over from Gerard Batten who had been leader of UKIP since February 2018.

The party's west London Chairman won 53% of the vote.

[url=https://news.sky.com/story/ukip-elect-richard-braine-as-new-leader-after-partys-eu-election-wipeout-11781964][/url]Sky news reports Mr Braine thanked the UKIP members he described as "independent thinkers who have reasserted nationhood and changed the world."

