News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Restrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers say

Restrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers say
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 01:22 PM

There are calls for stronger regulation of pesticides in low-income countries as new research revealed the scale of suicide by poisoning among poorer communities.

A study by scientists at the University of Edinburgh suggests about 15 million people worldwide may have died through ingesting pesticides in the last 60 years.

They said it dates back to the introduction of hazardous pesticides into poor, rural communities in the 1950s and 60s, when new technology sparked a boom in agricultural production.

The easy availability of highly lethal means - like pesticides or guns - massively increases the risk of the person dying

A World Health Organisation report published on Monday cited pesticide poisoning as one of the most common methods of suicide today.

The highly hazardous chemicals can often be purchased cheaply at rural hardware or agricultural stores.

Restrictions on their availability have been linked to reductions in national suicide rates, for example in Sri Lanka where revised policies led to a 70% fall in suicides between 1995 and 2015.

To prevent further deaths, the research team has recommended strengthening pesticide regulation across low and middle-income countries.

Many rural communities do not have the facilities to use or store them safely, they said, and they are too easy to access for people during times of stress.

Professor Michael Eddleston, director of the Centre for Pesticide Suicide Prevention at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Suicide attempts often occur at short-lived moments of great stress.

“The easy availability of highly lethal means – like pesticides or guns – at these times massively increases the risk of the person dying.

“The absence of these highly toxic pesticides allows people to survive their poisoning attempt and then go on to find help in their communities and local mental health services. Many go on to live a long and fulfilling life.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Loch Ness Monster DNA study reveals ‘plausible’ explanation for sightingsLoch Ness Monster DNA study reveals ‘plausible’ explanation for sightings

DNA mutations cause people to age quicker, scientists findDNA mutations cause people to age quicker, scientists find

Humans have shaped dogs’ brains through selective breeding, scientists sayHumans have shaped dogs’ brains through selective breeding, scientists say

Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

healthpesticidesUniversity of EdinburghTOPIC: Science

More in this Section

Alesha MacPhail’s killer has prison sentence reducedAlesha MacPhail’s killer has prison sentence reduced

Fuel costs cut in Nepal as pipeline with India is inauguratedFuel costs cut in Nepal as pipeline with India is inaugurated

Immunotherapy drug boosts lung cancer survival – studyImmunotherapy drug boosts lung cancer survival – study

Labour promises big expansion of employment rightsLabour promises big expansion of employment rights


Lifestyle

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »