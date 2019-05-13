NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Restaurant diner who refused to pay for six-hour meal is jailed for 34 weeks

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 01:16 PM

A diner who spent more than six hours eating in a restaurant and then refused to pay the bill has been jailed for 34 weeks.

Paul Rockett, 64, ordered dishes including crab bites, penne meatballs and a peach sundae at a Cambridge branch of Frankie & Benny’s, Cambridgeshire Police said.

He washed them down with drinks including two double whiskeys and two bottles of cider, with the bill totalling £52.91.

He entered the restaurant at 4.40pm on December 27 and at 11pm he refused to pay the bill as he claimed it showed an incorrect date, police said.

Rockett never had any intention, or means, to pay for his food and knew the consequences of dining in Frankie & Benny’s

He left when the restaurant manager called site security.

He was later interviewed by police and claimed he went to the restaurant “to survive”, the force said.

READ MORE

Ex-club secretary fined for safety breach over Hillsborough disaster

Rocket, of no fixed address, was found guilty of making off without payment during an earlier trial at Cambridge Crown Court, police said.

He was also found guilty of breaching an order banning him from entering any restaurant in Cambridge without the means to pay.

Rockett, who was also convicted of failing to comply with a sex offender’s notification requirement, was jailed for 34 weeks and given a two-year order banning him from entering any restaurant in Cambridge without the means to pay.

PC Brad Munday said: “Rockett never had any intention, or means, to pay for his food and knew the consequences of dining in Frankie & Benny’s.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Theresa May’s support makes world of difference, says domestic abuse survivor

More on this topic

Three injured as light aircraft hits overhead cables in Wales

Brexit Party overtakes Tories in new general election poll

Pensioner shot with crossbow bolt in Wales dies in hospital

London mayor Sadiq Khan has police protection after social media threats

KEYWORDS

Cambridge Crown CourtPaul Rockett

More in this Section

Ex-club secretary fined for safety breach over Hillsborough disaster

Elon Musk offers glimpse of SpaceX’s internet satellites

Theresa May’s support makes world of difference, says domestic abuse survivor

Premier League footballer given 20-month road ban over drink-driving


Lifestyle

Innovative, eco-friendly and smart: Check out the gardening products of the year

As major supermarkets and brands pledge to halve food waste – here’s how to do your bit at home

Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon

Get the look: How to recreate Emily Atack’s glamorous Bardot-inspired Baftas hair

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »