News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Researchers utilise AI to improve bowel cancer screening

Researchers utilise AI to improve bowel cancer screening
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 10:08 AM

A university is to collaborate with the NHS and Scottish technology companies to use artificial intelligence (AI) to determine which patients need bowel cancer screenings.

The £3.4 million project dubbed INCISE – INtegrated TeChnologies for Improved Polyp SurveillancE – will help University of Glasgow academics predict which patients will develop future tumours and pre-cancerous lesions, or polyps.

It has been suggested the current guidelines for clinicians are not accurate, meaning many people undergo unnecessary and invasive procedures while only one in 20 people in Scotland are found to have cancer at a colonoscopy.

The new precision tool will identify patients who would benefit the most from a colonoscopy so they are seen earlier, and any cancer can be treated sooner.

We can harness the power of artificial intelligence to assess which patients are prone to polyps and need further colonoscopies

Researchers will combine data from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Scottish Bowel Cancer Screening Programme with new analysis of the genetic mutations that causes polyps to grow.

Professor Joanne Edwards, of Translational Cancer Pathology at the university’s Institute of Cancer Sciences, welcomed funding from the UK Government for the project.

She said: “We are thrilled to receive this support and funding from Innovate UK, which will help us develop a programme that will hugely benefit both patients and our NHS.

“The University of Glasgow has wide experience in all aspects of colon cancer.

“By combining our knowledge with industry partners and the NHS, we can harness the power of artificial intelligence to assess which patients are prone to polyps and need further colonoscopies.

“By better predicting the needs of individuals, we can help patients avoid procedures that do not benefit them, while reducing the burden and cost to the NHS.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Bowel cancerGlasgowhealthINCISEInnovate UKNHS Greater Glasgow and ClydeUniversity of GlasgowTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Dozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centreDozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centre

Trump changes position and says he is ‘all for masks’Trump changes position and says he is ‘all for masks’

Dozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centreDozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centre

Australian newspaper loses appeal against Geoffrey Rush defamation payoutAustralian newspaper loses appeal against Geoffrey Rush defamation payout


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher makes the French connection by visiting Les Jardins d’Étretat.So is this the garden of the future?

Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »