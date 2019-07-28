News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Rescuers in UK battle to save man trapped by rocks with water up to his neck

Rescuers in UK battle to save man trapped by rocks with water up to his neck
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 08:59 PM

Rescuers are cutting through a rock to save a man who is trapped with the water up to his neck, the Coastguard has said.

The man trapped his leg under rocks near the East Promenade, Sheringham, Norfolk as the tide was coming in.

Emergency responders are holding his head above the water, and he has been given a lifejacket and breathing apparatus.

A 999 call came in just after 5.30pm and rescue efforts co-ordinated by Cromer and Sheringham coastguard and Sheringham RNLI are under way.

Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

The public has been urged to avoid the area while rescue efforts continue.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a protracted incident on East Promenade in Sheringham with our partner agencies.

“Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work.”

Sheringham RNLI said they were called to launch a lifeboat at 5.41pm, writing on Twitter: “SHOUT! LAUNCH ALERT Sheringham Lifeboat has been requested to launch on service.”

Zach Pedley, from HM Coastguard, said: “This is a very frightening experience for this man.

“Thankfully someone knew to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard which meant we could send the right response immediately. Everyone is working together at the scene to keep him calm and safe.”

At 8.40pm the RNLI confirmed that the rescue was still continuing.

According to the Met Office, low tide is expected at around 11pm.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Evening Round-up: Taoiseach on housing crisis; Water recall; Tipp's victoryEvening Round-up: Taoiseach on housing crisis; Water recall; Tipp's victory

If you love something set it free, a laudable mantraIf you love something set it free, a laudable mantra

You've Been Served: Tim Daly, The KingsleyYou've Been Served: Tim Daly, The Kingsley

Damien Enright: Quasi-camping with family in Czech countrysideDamien Enright: Quasi-camping with family in Czech countryside

NorfolkRNLI

More in this Section

‘Boris bounce’ delivers poll boost for Tories‘Boris bounce’ delivers poll boost for Tories

Russian police arrest 1,000 in mass protest over Moscow electionRussian police arrest 1,000 in mass protest over Moscow election

Omani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisisOmani minister in Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tanker crisis

Hong Kong police use force to clear protestersHong Kong police use force to clear protesters


Lifestyle

Funding for the Skibbereen Arts Festival doubled this year, just in time to help the annual event celebrate its ten-year milestone.Marvellous night for a Moon Dance at Skibbereen Arts Festival

If you watched any of the footage of the Apollo 11 moon landings in July, you could hardly have missed the pock-marked nature of the lunar surface.Sky Matters: August, 2019

Like all Irish people living outside of Ireland – and everyone living everywhere other than their place of birth - I am an immigrant. Like Paddington Bear.Outside the box: Are we living in The Truman Show?

Was Princes Charles right all along? Should we really be talking to our plants? Rita de Brún examines the latest research.A seed of doubt: Are plants conscious?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »