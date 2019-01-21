NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Rescuers battle tough conditions to reach Spanish boy stuck in borehole

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 12:49 PM

Rescuers are making slow progress in exceptionally difficult conditions trying to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole in the countryside eight days ago, Spanish officials said.

Angel Garcia, the leading engineer co-ordinating the search and rescue operation, said work had to stop briefly early on Monday to perform maintenance on a drill being used to create a vertical shaft.

Mr Garcia said the rocks are extremely hard and the drill has been working non-stop for many hours at the site near the town of Totalan in Malaga.

Drill machines and excavating machinery on top of the mountain near Totalan (Gregorio Marrero/AP)

The shaft runs parallel to the borehole and aims to go down 60 metres (197ft) – roughly to where the boy is believed to be.

The drill has so far reached 53 metres.

After that, miners will be lowered down the shaft to dig a horizontal tunnel to the boy’s presumed location.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

MalagaSpain

Related Articles

Hard terrain slows rescue of Spanish boy trapped in borehole

Spanish rescuers hope to reach borehole fall toddler in 35 hours

Search for two-year-old boy who fell into well in Spain

Irish investors seek €35m for Spanish property losses

More in this Section

CIA officer who inspired Oscar-winning film Argo dies, aged 78

Police officers injured in clashes over Greece-Macedonia name deal

Colombian protesters flood streets after car bombing

Teenage girl tells of helping Skripals after Novichok poisoning


Lifestyle

The more you spend on entertaining a small child, the less likely they are to enjoy it

Untying the Knot: How to divorce with love

Appliance of science: Why does my voice sound so different when recorded?

Let’s hear it for the girls: New book celebrate Cork's Scoil Mhuire

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »