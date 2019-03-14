NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Rescue workers look for signs of life after building collapses in Nigeria

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 10:51 AM

Rescue workers are continuing to search a building containing a school in Nigeria after it collapsed with scores of children reported to be inside.

Eight people have been confirmed dead and 37 were rescued after the building collapsed on Wednesday, a National Emergency Management Agency spokesman said.

Frantic efforts went on overnight to find signs of life in the debris.

It is not yet known what caused the collapse of the three-storey building in a densely crowded neighbourhood at the heart of Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

Beto O’Rourke says he is running for US president

Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said the building, which had been marked for demolition, was classified as residential and the school was operating illegally on the top two floors.

Emergency crews in Lagos worked through the night looking for survivors after a building collapsed (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Anguished families crowded around the flattened remains of the building. The crowd had cheered on Wednesday as dust-covered children were carried out one by one.

As many as 100 children had been in the primary school on the building’s top floors, witnesses said.

“It touches one to lose precious lives in any kind of mishap, particularly those so young and tender,” said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

