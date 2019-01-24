Rescue workers call off search for missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala

Rescue workers have called off their search for the missing plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala, Guernsey’s harbour master has said.

Captain David Barker said on Wednesday that the chances Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson had survived were “extremely remote”.

The aircraft has been missing since it disappeared from radar over the English Channel on Monday night. Tributes left outside Cardiff City Football Club (Ben Birchall/PA)

After scanning thousands of square miles and reviewing all “information available” the “difficult decision to end the search” was taken, Captain Barker said.

“The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote,” he added.

“Next of kin have been informed of this development, and my thoughts go out to the family of the pilot and passenger at this most difficult of times.”

3.15pm Update. Please read the attached statement. Unless there is a significant development, there will be no further updates pic.twitter.com/jbEIFMB3zi — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 24, 2019

Rescue teams scanned around 1,700 square miles and examined mobile phone data and satellite imagery but had not found “any trace” of the plane, Captain Barker said.

There has been more than 24 hours of continuous searching, with 80 hours combined flying time across three planes and five helicopters.

Two lifeboats were also involved and help was provided by passing ships and fishing boats.

Captain Barker added: “The final aircraft searching for the missing plane and those on board has now landed.

“Although we are no longer actively searching, the incident remains open and we will be broadcasting to all vessels and aircraft in the area to keep a look out for any trace of the aircraft.

“This will continue indefinitely.”

- Press Association