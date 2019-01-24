NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Rescue workers call off search for missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 04:22 PM

Rescue workers have called off their search for the missing plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala, Guernsey’s harbour master has said.

Captain David Barker said on Wednesday that the chances Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson had survived were “extremely remote”.

The aircraft has been missing since it disappeared from radar over the English Channel on Monday night.

Tributes left outside Cardiff City Football Club (Ben Birchall/PA)

After scanning thousands of square miles and reviewing all “information available” the “difficult decision to end the search” was taken, Captain Barker said.

“The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote,” he added.

“Next of kin have been informed of this development, and my thoughts go out to the family of the pilot and passenger at this most difficult of times.”

Rescue teams scanned around 1,700 square miles and examined mobile phone data and satellite imagery but had not found “any trace” of the plane, Captain Barker said.

There has been more than 24 hours of continuous searching, with 80 hours combined flying time across three planes and five helicopters.

Two lifeboats were also involved and help was provided by passing ships and fishing boats.

Captain Barker added: “The final aircraft searching for the missing plane and those on board has now landed.

“Although we are no longer actively searching, the incident remains open and we will be broadcasting to all vessels and aircraft in the area to keep a look out for any trace of the aircraft.

“This will continue indefinitely.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Cardiff CityDave IbbotsonEmiliano SalaGuernsey Police

Related Articles

Family ‘overwhelmed’ as fugitive speedboat killer Jack Shepherd surrenders

Instagram 'helped kill my daughter', says father

Search for plane carrying Emiliano Sala suspended for the day, police say

Patisserie Valerie collapse puts thousands of jobs in jeopardy

More in this Section

Ukrainian court finds former president guilty of treason

European judges support Amanda Knox’s appeal over remaining conviction

Peaceful protester, 94, wins legal battle over police ‘extremism’ database

At least five dead in Florida shooting


Lifestyle

Temperatures are plummeting: 5 reasons to love the cold weather

Easy ways to brush up on oral health as you age

Sex File: How do I intensify orgasms after the age of 40?

This Is Nicholas - a new Irish documentary about growing up with Asperger’s syndrome in a rural town

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »