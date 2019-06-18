News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Rescue efforts under way after fatal China earthquake

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 08:11 AM

Rescue efforts are under way after an earthquake in China that has left 12 people dead and 134 injured.

The Yibin city press office said on its social media account that 73 houses had collapsed.

The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said hundreds of firefighters arrived early on Tuesday and had rescued eight trapped people.

Rescue workers carry out a person from the collapsed building (Zhuang Ge’er/Xinhua via AP)
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake and a 5.1 magnitude aftershock struck the area in Sichuan province late non Monday night. Aftershocks continued into Tuesday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a hospital in Changning county had transferred all of its patients because of building damage.

- Press Association

