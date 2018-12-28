NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Rescue boat carrying 300 migrants docks in Spain

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 12:18 PM

A Spanish aid boat carrying more than 300 migrants rescued at sea has arrived in Spain after a week’s journey across the western Mediterranean.

The boat, operated by the non-profit group Proactiva Open Arms, docked at the port of Algeciras.

The boat rescued 313 migrants in waters near Libya last week but had to travel to Spain after Malta denied it permission to dock and Italy and other countries refused to help. Three of the migrants were later evacuated for health reasons.

A child migrant is carried from the aid boat after it docks in Spain (Olmo Calvo/AP)

Oscar Camps, head of Proactiva Open Arms, said that the group of migrants included “19 different nationalities, with many people with the right to ask for asylum”.

In June, Spain opened its ports to an aid ship belonging to SOS Mediterranee Sea and Doctors Without Borders carrying over 600 rescued migrants after Italy and Malta refused to let it dock.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 2,200 migrants have died trying to cross the Mediterranean this year in smugglers’ boats while 119,336 have reached Europe.

- Press Association


