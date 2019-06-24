News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Republicans look to emulate Democrats with new fundraising platform

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 05:21 PM

Republicans are launching a new online fundraising platform that they hope will rival ActBlue, the Democrats’ internet-based fundraising behemoth.

Called WinRed, it is a play by Donald Trump’s party to replicate Democrats’ success raising massive amounts from grassroots supporters who typically give just a few dollars online at a time.

ActBlue was instrumental in the Democratic Party’s 2018 midterm successes, with the non-profit pulling in well over $1bn for candidates that primarily came from low-dollar donors.

Republicans have a number of similar for-profit platforms.

But they have had far less success than ActBlue, which saves donors’ information and allows them to give with a few taps of a smartphone.

Now Republicans hope WinRed will enable them to harness giving from their base.

The party has typically relied most on big-dollar donors.

- Press Association

