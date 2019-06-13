News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Reports: Federal watchdog recommends Kellyanne Conway be removed from White House post

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 05:29 PM

Kellyanne Conway should be removed from her post as Counselor to the President, a federal watchdog has said.

The Office of Special Counsel (a seperate entity to Robert Meuller's special counsel which investigated the allegations of Trump-Russia collusion) has said that Ms Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act, according to the Washington Post.

The Hatch Act bars federal employees from engaging in political activity in the course of their work, according to the newspaper, something Ms Conway is alleged to have done during numerous television interviews and on social media.

The White House said the case against her is "deeply flawed and violate her constitutional rights to free speech and due process.”

In 2016, Ms Conway became the first female campaign manager to win a presidential election in the US.

