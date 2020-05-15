News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Renowned US restaurant adds mannequins to help with social distancing

Renowned US restaurant adds mannequins to help with social distancing
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 02:42 AM

A renowned American restaurant has installed a number of finely-dressed mannequins at its tables to help it deal with social distancing for its reopening later this month.

Mannequins dressed in fine 1940’s-style attire were already theatrically staged on Thursday at The Inn at Little Washington, tucked in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, west of Washington, DC.

Not only will the dummies help keep patrons apart, they will also help make the restaurant appear more full, in a whimsical fashion.

While patrons might find some mannequins slightly disturbing, the restaurant’s owner says they will provide ‘a bit of fun’ (Steve Helber/AP)
While patrons might find some mannequins slightly disturbing, the restaurant’s owner says they will provide ‘a bit of fun’ (Steve Helber/AP)

Although business restrictions are set to begin easing in some parts of Virginia on Friday, restaurants can only serve dine-in customers in an outdoor space.

The three-Michelin-star restaurant has opted to wait until May 29 to resume dining service indoors.

“When we needed to solve the problem of social distancing and reducing our restaurant’s occupancy by half, the solution seemed obvious — fill it with interestingly dressed dummies,” chef and proprietor Patrick O’Connell said in a statement.

The mannequins are designed to help patrons observe social distancing (Steve Helber/AP)
The mannequins are designed to help patrons observe social distancing (Steve Helber/AP)

“This would allow plenty of space between real guests and elicit a few smiles and provide some fun photo ops.”

Mr O’Connell, a self-taught cook, has won America’s James Beard Award several times, and was the 2019 recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s lifetime achievement award. He was also awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2019.

“We’re all craving to gather and see other people right now,” O’Connell said. “They don’t all necessarily need to be real people.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusdummiesJames Beard FoundationLittle WashingtonMannequinsrestaurantsocial distancingTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Newborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in EnglandNewborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in England

Carry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief saysCarry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief says

Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey studyOxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey study

25% of Covid-19 patients in England who died in hospitals had diabetes – NHS 25% of Covid-19 patients in England who died in hospitals had diabetes – NHS


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan casts an eye over recent and upcoming sales.Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to fetch $1m

Pet O’Connell rounds up the online events for fans and musicians of traditional musicTrad online: World Fiddle Day and other events

Satirist and broadcaster Oliver Callan tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his influencesCulture that made me: Oliver Callan on his influences, from the Coen brothers to Scrap Saturday

Having a routine and planning for boredom are among the suggestions made.10 top tips for working parents when life just gets too much

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »