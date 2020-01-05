News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Remains of general killed in US drone strike returned to Iran

Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 07:07 AM

The body of the top Iranian commander, who was killed in a US drone strike, has arrived in Iran.

Throngs of mourners carried the flag-draped coffin of General Qassem Soleimani off a plane in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran on Sunday.

It came  as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran retaliates by attacking Americans.

The tensions take root in Mr Trump pulling out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

That accord soon likely will further unravel as Tehran is expected to announce as soon as Sunday another set of atomic limits the country will break.

Gen Soleimani died in an air strike at Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport ordered by Mr Trump and Iran has vowed to avenge the killing.

