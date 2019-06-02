NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Remain supporter Sam Gyimah becomes 13th MP to enter Tory leadership race

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 11:45 AM

Conservative former minister Sam Gyimah has become the 13th MP to throw their hat into the race to replace Theresa May as party leader.

The Remain supporter announced his intention to run on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, telling the programme he wanted to “broaden the race”.

He said: “I will be joining the contest to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister to broaden the race.

“There is a wide range of candidates out there but there is a very narrow set of views on Brexit being discussed.

“And over the last few weeks I have watched on discussing with colleagues in frustration that while there’s a broad sweep of opinion in the country on how we move forward at this critical time that is not being reflected in the contest at the moment.”

Mr Gyimah, the MP for East Surrey, quit the Government at the end of last year over Mrs May’s Brexit plan, and has since become a vocal advocate for a second referendum.

“What most of the candidates are offering is to offer no-deal and a fudge on Theresa May’s deal which has been heavily defeated.

“Parliament is deadlocked, we all know that, we want to move forward, and we want to be able to bring the country together and so that is why I think a final say on the Brexit deal is the way to achieve that and for the Conservative Party I think what we need to be doing is putting the country first.”

He insisted he was not positioning himself for a cabinet post and said he would find it “very difficult” to serve as a minister under a leader pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Donald Trump tells UK to leave EU without a deal and send Nigel Farage to negotiate

More on this topic

Donald Trump tells UK to leave EU without a deal and send Nigel Farage to negotiate

Tory leadership race: Who are the contenders and where do they stand on Brexit?

Taoiseach warns Corbyn that only big change could reopen Brexit deal

Jeremy Corbyn: Referendum on Brexit deal ‘reasonable’ if backed by MPs

BrexitSam GyimahTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

UK judge due to reconsider LGBT school protest ban in near future

Inflatable ‘tank man’ in Taiwan marks Tiananmen protests

If we cannot get a deal, we should leave EU without one, says British PM hopeful Javid

Drug lord Frank Lucas, who inspired American Gangster film, dies aged 88


Lifestyle

On song: Singer Karen Underwood rediscovers the joy of living in music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »