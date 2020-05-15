News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Religious leaders failing child sex abuse victims, UK inquiry hears

Religious leaders failing child sex abuse victims, UK inquiry hears
By Press Association
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 05:36 PM

Religious leaders in South Asian communities in the UK are failing child sexual abuse victims as their cultures are “shrouded in secrecy, shame and denial”, an inquiry has heard.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard how victims of sexual abuse in minority communities are sometimes married off to their abusers to protect the reputation of their family and the community.

The inquiry heard evidence as part of the child protection in religious organisations and settings investigation branch of the probe.

What we are talking about here are cultures that are shrouded in secrecy, shame and denial

On Friday, evidence was heard from organisations which support victims of gender-related violence in black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, particularly from South Asian countries.

Giving evidence via conference call, Pragna Patel, director of Southall Black Sisters (SBS), said attempts to engage with religious leaders have been difficult, as some were reluctant to signpost SBS services to their congregations.

Her views were shared by Natasha Rattu, executive director of Karma Nirvana, a Leeds-based charity supporting victims of honour-based violence and forced marriage.

“We understand they would be far more effective at drumming home the messages that we want to bring into the community than we are,” Ms Rattu told the inquiry.

“There’s a real reluctance in doing that.”

Sadia Hameed, director of Gloucestershire Sisters, said affiliation with religious organisations would make it “uncomfortable” for victims to come forward.

Religious institutions are not necessarily gate-openers for children to openly disclose and talk about abuse, they are gatekeepers to hide the abuse and keep it under the carpet

All three said there was an expectation in some South Asian communities that victims be married off to their abuser to hide the sexual abuse that has taken place.

When asked why victims did not report abuse to religious organisations, Ms Hameed said there was a lack of confidentiality and a fear that the information could leak into the community, where faith leaders are “intertwined” with local businesses and groups.

READ MORE

Over 12,500 people in UK care homes have now died with Covid-19

Ms Rattu said: “Religious institutions are not necessarily gate-openers for children to openly disclose and talk about abuse, they are gatekeepers to hide the abuse and keep it under the carpet, so as not to affect the reputation and status of a family, individual or community.”

Her concerns were echoed by Ms Patel, as she explained how mediation is “extensively practised” in South Asian communities, where a community elder, usually a religious figure, would bring the victim and abuser together to reach an informal settlement.

“What we are talking about here are cultures that are shrouded in secrecy, shame and denial,” Ms Patel said.

On the issue of child marriages, Ms Rattu said religious marriages, which are not registered, acted as a “breeding ground” for sexual abuse of under 16s.

She said: “There’s an incredible onus on the child to bring those cases forward, because these cases are invisible, there’s no registering or regulation of those marriages.”

Evidence was heard of the use of exorcisms to justify child sexual abuse, where faith healings and rituals are practised on people to “get them back in line”.

Ms Patel referred to one case where a man purporting to be a religious scholar made a young girl have sex with another man while he watched “in order to divest her of her homosexual feelings”.

The latest phase of the IICSA is looking at how child protection is handled in religious organisations and settings in England and Wales.

These include British Judaism, Islam, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Baptists, Methodists, Sikhism, Hinduism, Buddhism and non-conformist Christian denominations.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Welsh First Minister criticises Boris Johnson’s lack of communication

More on this topic

More people coming forward with historical sex abuse allegations, CSO figures findMore people coming forward with historical sex abuse allegations, CSO figures find

Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with Scouting Ireland sex abuse allegationsGardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with Scouting Ireland sex abuse allegations

Man never in scouts became focus of scout sex abuse inquiryMan never in scouts became focus of scout sex abuse inquiry

Michael Clifford: Diarmuid Higgins - Living under the shadow of allegation for 22 yearsMichael Clifford: Diarmuid Higgins - Living under the shadow of allegation for 22 years


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

IICSAIndependent Inquiry into Child Sexual AbuseTOPIC: Sex abuse allegations

More in this Section

Court reinstates lawsuit over Donald Trump’s hotel profitsCourt reinstates lawsuit over Donald Trump’s hotel profits

Newborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in EnglandNewborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in England

Carry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief saysCarry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief says

Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey studyOxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey study


Lifestyle

Missing salon peels and manicures? Rachel Marie Walsh's pick of May's beauty launches keeps you glowing and golden.Product Watch: Glowing and golden in May

What's Fred Flintstone's wife's name? Who was lead singer of the Boomtown Rats? ... and plenty more to test your knowledgeScene & Heard: the culture quiz for all ages

Des O'Sullivan reports on an auction world that not so long ago was beyond our imaginingsWelcome to the virtual viewing room

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of the weekend's TV offerings.The weekend's TV highlights: Marty Whelan revisits Eurovision

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »