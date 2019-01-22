NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Refugee tells World Economic Forum of the plight of the displaced

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 02:57 PM

Mohammed Hassan Mohamud, who has been a refugee in Kenya for two decades, gave an impassioned plea to the political and business elites gathered in the Swiss ski resort of Davos to do more than pay lip-service to the plight of millions of displaced people.

Mr Mohamud, who is one of the seven co-chairs at this year’s World Economic Forum, explained how 185,000 people from 10 different nationalities are confined in Kenya’s Kakuma camp with very little chance of getting out and making a life for themselves.

Refugee camps, he said, “are not ethical” and “not conducive to human growth”.

Mr Mohamud, 28, said he wants to use his position as a WEF co-chair to “demystify” the refugee experience.

“We’re not criminals,” he said. “It’s not a crime to flee your country … I don’t know what you’re all afraid of.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

DavosrefugeesWorld Economic Forum

Related Articles

More in this Section

Scientists get stem cells shaking to generate new bone

David Attenborough calls for climate plan

Six dead as bitter cold follows snow in eastern US

Sailors killed as ships catch fire in Black Sea


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »