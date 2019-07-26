News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Rees-Mogg issues rules to new staff including list of banned words and requirement to use imperial measurements

Rees-Mogg issues rules to new staff including list of banned words and requirement to use imperial measurements
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 10:10 PM

Leader of the UK's House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has issued a set of rules for staff in his office to follow, including a list of banned words and a requirement to use imperial measurements.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who was brought into the British Government by Boris Johnson on Wednesday, wasted little time in issuing the guidance to staff.

According to the style guide obtained by ITV News, Mr Rees-Mogg insists that all non-titled males are given the suffix Esq and words including “ongoing” and “hopefully” are banned.

In a call for accuracy he tells staff: “CHECK your work.”

The guidance was drawn up by Mr Rees-Mogg’s North East Somerset constituency team some years ago, but has now been shared with officials in his new office.

Other directions include a call for a double space after full stops and no comma after the word “and”.

He also set out a series of banned words and phrases that should not be used by his staff.

They include: very, due to, unacceptable, equal, yourself, lot, got, speculate, meet with, ascertain and disappointment.

Staff should avoid “too many ‘Is'” in their writing, Mr Rees-Mogg will not be “pleased to learn” anything, he will not “note/understand your concerns” nor will he “invest (in schools etc)”, and the phrase “no longer fit for purpose” has been deemed no longer fit for purpose.

Asked on his LBC show about the ban on certain words, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “These are for my letters.

“This list was drawn up by my staff.

“And when you read through a letter you see something that says ‘it was very important’, but, probably not actually, it’s probably just important.

“‘Unacceptable’ is a dreadful, weasel word. Such an ugly word.

“It is used when people mean ‘wrong’ but they don’t have the courage to say so.

“The use of the words is to hide meaning rather than to elucidate meaning, and, therefore you should use words that elucidate meaning.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said that he was no longer being paid to present the LBC phone-in programme because he had become a Government minister.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump hail ‘unparalleled’ trade opportunities

More on this topic

One Giant Leap for Skibbereen as anniversary of moon landing celebrated in the Cork townOne Giant Leap for Skibbereen as anniversary of moon landing celebrated in the Cork town

Evening Round Up: Creche protests; Irish man killed in Oz; Migrant Crisis; United Ireland?Evening Round Up: Creche protests; Irish man killed in Oz; Migrant Crisis; United Ireland?

This sign spotted in West Kerry is as Irish as it getsThis sign spotted in West Kerry is as Irish as it gets

US officials: Iran test-launched medium-range missileUS officials: Iran test-launched medium-range missile

Boris JohnsonJacob Rees-Moggstyle guide

More in this Section

Man arrested with burglary tools near beachfront home of Taylor SwiftMan arrested with burglary tools near beachfront home of Taylor Swift

Air traffic control radar fault causes more travel chaos in UKAir traffic control radar fault causes more travel chaos in UK

‘Cruel and callous’ liar given 18-year jail term over VIP paedophile ring claims‘Cruel and callous’ liar given 18-year jail term over VIP paedophile ring claims

Arsenal defender Kolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting teammate Ozil and their wives in knife attackArsenal defender Kolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting teammate Ozil and their wives in knife attack


Lifestyle

Center Parcs resort launches officially to the public on Monday, but today the gates were opened for an invite-only weekend.A closer look at the new Center Parcs resort in Longford

August is almost upon us which spells the beginning of the end of Summer (in my head at least), so I am focusing on wines for the sunshine.Wine with Leslie Williams

I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug, as if they aren’t related to me at all.Learner Dad: I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug

An eternal nuclear autumn is “now globally just five nuclear explosions away,” says Florence, a 12-year-old girl in Ali Smith’s third instalment of her quartet, each of which is named after a season.Hope springs eternal, even in Smith’s bleak, cautionary tale

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »