Red Cross warns of humanitarian crisis at migrants camp in Bosnia

By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 12:28 PM

The International Red Cross has warned of an imminent “humanitarian catastrophe” at an overcrowded makeshift migrant camp on Bosnia’s border with Croatia.

It has asked for the urgent relocation of the camp’s occupants to a safer area.

The Red Cross said the Vucjak camp, which has been named The Jungle by migrants living there, has no running water, no electricity and no usable toilets. It said it also has leaking, overcrowded tents.

A migrant rests at the refugee camp (Eldar Emric/AP)
Currently there are 700 people living at the camp.

The camp only has 80 tents and just five volunteers from Bosnia’s Red Cross Society, a spokesman said.

Thousands of migrants are stuck in north-western Bosnia near the border with European Union member Croatia.

The Red Cross said there are people in the camp with untreated broken limbs and 70% of the population has scabies.

Migrants wait in line to receive supplies from the Red Cross (Eldar Emric/AP)
Local Bosnian authorities last week cut the camp’s water supplies to pressure the Bosnian government to relocate the migrants.

Since the start of the year, about 23,000 migrants have arrived in Bosnia and thousands are stuck on its north-western border with Croatia, which they try to enter illegally on their way to more prosperous EU states further north and west.

Existing migrant reception centres in Bosnia are full and thousands are sleeping on the streets or squatting in empty houses, the Red Cross said.

Bosnia

