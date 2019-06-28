Record heat hits France and Italy as temperatures to reach 44 degrees

Schools in France are spraying children with water and nursing homes are equipping the elderly with hydration sensors as the country battles a record-setting heatwave baking much of Europe.

The French national weather service activated its highest-level heat danger alert for the first time, putting four regions around Marseille and Montpellier in southern France under special watch.

Temperatures in the area are forecast to reach up to 44C (111F).

Some schools closed because they could not ensure safe conditions.

Teachers at the Victor Hugo primary school in Colombes near Paris have abandoned suffocating classrooms and are keeping children outside all day, sprinkling them with water and organising quiet activities in the shade. A Civil Protection volunteer delivers free bottles of water to tourists in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy put 16 cities under alerts for high temperatures, and civil security services distributed water to tourists visiting famed sites around Rome under a scorching sun.

In Germany rescue services urged people to look out for young children, the elderly and others at risk in hot conditions.

Meanwhile, the UK could see the hottest day of the year so far this weekend with temperatures set to soar above 30C (86F).

According to the Met Office the temperature could reach a maximum of 34C (93.2F) in London and the east of England on Saturday.

The hottest conditions recorded in the UK 2019 so far were at Weybourne in Norfolk on June 2, where the temperature reached 28.8C (84F). (PA Graphics)

The highest ever temperature on record for June was 35.6C (96F) in 1976.

Summing up the UK weather for Friday, Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist said: “It’s a bit of a cloudy start across some eastern parts of the country but this will soon clear and we’re looking at a sunny day for much of the UK.”

Mr Dewhurst said weather conditions will see an “east west split” with the highest temperatures in the west and an easterly breeze cooling the other half of the country.

There's potential for some very hot weather across parts of the UK this weekend, but normality resumes by Sunday. All the details here 👇 pic.twitter.com/BSM917jPPT — Met Office (@metoffice) June 27, 2019

Temperatures in Wales and the west country, including festival-goers at Glastonbury, could see temperatures of 30 or 31C on Friday.

In west Scotland it could reach 27 or 28C and in Northern Ireland 25C, while in Aberdeen it will be a cooler 17C and in London and down the east coast 24C.

“We will see the hottest day of the year so far,” said Mr Dewhurst.

He said the spike in UK temperatures was not a heatwave, which are typically considered to last three days or more. Festival goers enjoy the sun as they dance and listen to music at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset (Aaron Chown/PA).

“It’s more just a hot spell rather than a heat wave,” he said.

“It’s different for Europe because it’s more prolonged.”

- Press Association