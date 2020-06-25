Rebecca Long-Bailey sacked by UK Labour leader Keir Starmer in anti-Semitism row

Rebecca Long-Bailey has been dramatically sacked from Labour’s shadow cabinet after sharing an article containing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Party leader Keir Starmer took action after Ms Long-Bailey tweeted a link to an interview with the actress Maxine Peake in which she claimed the police linked to the death in the US of George Floyd had learned their tactics from the Israeli secret services.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: “This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the Shadow Cabinet.

“The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. As leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority.

“Anti-Semitism takes many different forms and it is important that we all are vigilant against it.”