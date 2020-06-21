News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Reading terror attack victim named as teacher James Furlong

Reading terror attack victim named as teacher James Furlong
By Press Association
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 06:21 PM

Teacher James Furlong has been named locally as one of the three victims of the Reading terror attack.

Mr Furlong was head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham, and died during the incident, which took place at 7pm on Saturday in Forbury Gardens, in the town centre.

Co-headteachers Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce paid tribute to Mr Furlong, and described him as a “kind and gentle man” who had a “real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students”.

In a statement, they said: “He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication. He was determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues and in doing so become active citizens and have a voice.

“As a Holt community, we all now need to absorb this sad news. Counsellors will be available for students and staff.

“Words cannot describe our shock and sadness at this time. Our thoughts are with his mum, dad, brother and family, and his friends and colleagues.

“He was a cherished colleague and he will be sadly missed.”

Lessons for tomorrow have been cancelled for all year groups, and counsellors will be onsite for students wishing to come to school and talk.

READ MORE

Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead and 11 injured

The local church will also be opened from 9am for people to go and light a candle in his memory.

Former pupils have paid tribute to the “inspirational” teacher, describing him as “the best”.

Jade Simon, a pupil at The Holt from 2012-2017, told the PA news agency: “He really was an incredible teacher.

“He was funny and kind and always made history fun and entertaining. History was always one of my favourite subjects and Mr Furlong always encouraged it.”

Keith Power, whose daughter attends the school, said: “He was a wonderful man. He was so helpful and supportive of my daughter. He had a real passion for history and teaching and was so caring of his pupils.

“It’s so senseless. So much hatred in the world right now. I fear for my kid’s futures.”

Responding to the news, Wokingham Labour tweeted: “Devastated to discover that James Furlong, one of the victims of the Reading stabbings, was a teacher at the Holt.

“His loss is a devastating blow to his family, colleagues, students, the wider Holt family and our whole community. Our thoughts are with them all.”

READ MORE

Officers at jail holding George Floyd murder accused claim racial discrimination

More on this topic

Emergency laws needed to keep terrorists behind bars for longer, MPs toldEmergency laws needed to keep terrorists behind bars for longer, MPs told

Q&A: Why was Sudesh Amman free to stage his attack?Q&A: Why was Sudesh Amman free to stage his attack?

Streatham stabbing raises concerns over release of convicted terroristsStreatham stabbing raises concerns over release of convicted terrorists

Man shot dead by police in London attack was convicted terroristMan shot dead by police in London attack was convicted terrorist


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

James FurlongReadingTOPIC: Terror attacks

More in this Section

Share Reading attack footage with police not social media followers, people urgedShare Reading attack footage with police not social media followers, people urged

Protesters face off as Trump holds first rally in monthsProtesters face off as Trump holds first rally in months

Spain reopens borders to Britons as virus cases increase in BrazilSpain reopens borders to Britons as virus cases increase in Brazil

Boris Johnson speaks of ‘appalling incident’ after Reading stabbing attackBoris Johnson speaks of ‘appalling incident’ after Reading stabbing attack


Lifestyle

For the past few months Inishturk has been in quarantine with only essential workers such as a nurse and maintenance crew for a mobile phone mast allowed in.Dan MacCarthy: Inisturk and a Covid-19 conundrum

As people respond to the magnetic pull of the sea, expect to see plenty of coastal images in the Irish Examiner’s readers’ photo competition.Donal Hickey: Explore your shore to find real treasure trove

Pufferfish species are present off Irish coasts. As long ago as 2002, an article in Matt Murphy’s informative quarterly, Sherkin Comment, reported that a blunthead pufferfish had been caught off Donegal in 1984, the most northerly record at that time.Damien Enright: Should you forgo fugu?

Home-schooling since March has been a learning curve. And not just for the kids! As the school year officially comes to an end, three mums tell Helen O’Callaghan what they’ve learned from ‘doing’ school at the kitchen table.Homeschooling: Learning on both sides of the kitchen table

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »