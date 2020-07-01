News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Reading park terror suspect appears at the Old Bailey

Reading park terror suspect appears at the Old Bailey
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 09:58 AM

A man accused of carrying out a suspected terror attack in a park in which three friends were killed has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, was flanked by two guards when he appeared for a short mention hearing via video-link from Belmarsh Prison in south-east London.

Saadallah is alleged to have launched the two-minute stabbing spree in Forbury Gardens, Reading, shortly before 7pm on Saturday June 20.

Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, all died, while three others – their friend Stephen Young, and Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who were sitting in a nearby group – were injured.

(L to R) Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails (Thames Valley Police/Family handouts/PA)
(L to R) Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails (Thames Valley Police/Family handouts/PA)

History teacher Mr Furlong and Mr Ritchie-Bennett, a US citizen, were each stabbed once in the neck, while scientist Mr Wails was stabbed once in the back as they enjoyed the Saturday evening sunshine. They were all declared dead at the scene.

Mr Young needed 28 stitches after he was knifed once in the head, while Mr Edwards was stabbed in the back and Mr Nisudan suffered wounds to his face and hand. They have all since been released from hospital.

Saadallah, wearing a grey jumper and beige trousers for his court appearance, confirmed his name, date of birth and his nationality as Libyan.

He was further remanded in custody during the 10-minute hearing on Wednesday ahead of a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey in the court’s terror list on July 10.

No date for a possible trial has been set.

READ MORE

New report says 4.5 million people in ‘deep poverty’ in UK

More on this topic

Cash payouts for victims of London Bridge attack ahead of third anniversaryCash payouts for victims of London Bridge attack ahead of third anniversary

‘Hero’ who tackled London Bridge terrorist a close friend of victim Jack Merritt‘Hero’ who tackled London Bridge terrorist a close friend of victim Jack Merritt

Brother of London Bridge attacker felt ‘capable in monitoring him’ aloneBrother of London Bridge attacker felt ‘capable in monitoring him’ alone

Suspicious package at Glasgow University ‘linked with those sent to London’Suspicious package at Glasgow University ‘linked with those sent to London’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BerkshireDavid WailsForbury GardensJames FurlongJoseph Ritchie-BennettKhairi SaadallahReadingTOPIC: London terror attack

More in this Section

US experts raise concerns about full airline flightsUS experts raise concerns about full airline flights

Dinosaurs from 200 million years ago ‘may have walked like guineafowls’Dinosaurs from 200 million years ago ‘may have walked like guineafowls’

Ovarian cancer drug has potential to affect fertility in women, study suggestsOvarian cancer drug has potential to affect fertility in women, study suggests

Young child dies after car mounts pavement in EdinburghYoung child dies after car mounts pavement in Edinburgh


Lifestyle

As restrictions lift and a sense of normalcy returns, Lauren Taylor reflects on the elements of lockdown life we might want to hold on to.Should you maintain a slower pace of life after lockdown?

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Part two of Inside Ireland's Covid Battle and Premier League action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »