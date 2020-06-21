Reading knife attack was terrorism, police say

The murder of three people in a Reading park has been declared a terrorist attack.

The incident, which took place at 7pm on Saturday in Forbury Gardens in the town centre, also left another three people seriously injured.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

The suspect is a Libyan asylum seeker and mental health is being considered a major factor in the incident, a security source told the PA news agency.

Thames Valley Police said on Sunday morning the attack is now being treated as terrorism and that counter-terror police would now be taking over the investigation.

Police and politicians have banded together to urge people not to share any footage of the Reading stabbing incident online.

While police have urged anyone with footage of the attack to come forward, they also stressed the importance of not posting any footage online out of respect for the victims’ families. Location of the stabbing incident in Reading (PA Graphics)

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said in a statement: “We are … aware that the incident was captured on mobile phones and would like to hear from anyone who has video footage.

“Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media – this will be incredibly distressing.”

That message has been echoed by a number of politicians, who took to social media to encourage their followers to abide by the police’s directions.

Policing and justice minister Kit Malthouse tweeted: “An horrific, dreadful incident. Deepest sympathies to all affected.

“Please do not speculate or share footage online. Help the police. All information should be provided to @ThamesVP.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also asked people to follow police advice, while Labour MP Lisa Nandy asked anyone with video of the incident to be mindful of the effect the footage might have on the victims’ loved ones.

She tweeted: “Terrible news emerging from Reading tonight. Please don’t share videos. Lives have been lost and families are anxious for information. Please continue to feed in any information to the police who are doing an incredible job.”

