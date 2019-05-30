NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
R&B singer R Kelly faces more sex assault charges

Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 09:18 PM

Prosecutors in Chicago have charged R&B singer R Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Cook County prosecutors reportedly filed the new charges against Kelly on Thursday.

Among the new charges are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.

The charges apparently relate to a single victim.

The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison.

Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women years ago, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

- Press Association

