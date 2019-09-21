News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Rare protests in Egypt calling for president to step down

Rare protests in Egypt calling for president to step down
By Press Association
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 10:06 AM

Rare, anti-government protests have broken out in Egypt calling on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to step down.

The former army general has overseen an unprecedented political crackdown, silencing critics and jailing thousands.

Mr El-Sissi came to power with the military’s ousting of an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013, amid mass protests against his one-year-rule.

In the capital, Cairo, dozens of protesters gathered on Friday night near Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 pro-democracy uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The demonstration was against the regime in Egypt (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)
The demonstration was against the regime in Egypt (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)

Demonstrators chanted slogans echoing the Arab Spring uprisings that briefly defied dictatorships across the region.

The protesters were responding to a call by a self-exiled businessman who claimed corruption by the military and government without providing evidence.

In viral social media videos posted over the past weeks, Muhammad Ali alleged his contracting business had witnessed the large-scale misuse of public funds in the building of luxurious hotels, presidential palaces and a tomb for Mr el-Sissi’s mother, who died in 2014.

The allegations came as economic reforms and austerity have squeezed Egypt’s lower and middle-classes badly.

In a rambling speech on Tuesday, Mr El-Sissi angrily dismissed the allegations as “sheer lies”. He portrayed Mr Ali’s videos as an attempt to weaken Egypt and undermine the public’s trust in the military.

He said he would continue building new presidential residences for the good of the country. “I am building a new country,” he said.

The president also warned Egyptians against protesting or repeating the 2011 uprising.

On Friday, security forces speedily dispersed the scattered protests, which came directly after a football game between al-Ahly, Egypt’s biggest team, and their rivals Zamalek.

No casualties were reported. Unauthorised protests are not allowed in Egypt.

There were also small protests in other cities including the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Saturday urged Egyptian authorities to protect the right to peaceful protest.

“President al-Sissi’s security agencies have time and again used brutal force to crush peaceful protests,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW.

“The authorities should recognise that the world is watching and take all necessary steps to avoid a repetition of past atrocities.”

- Press Association

Abdel-Fattah el-SissiCairo

More in this Section

Johnson to meet Trump, Macron and Merkel for Brexit and climate talks at UNJohnson to meet Trump, Macron and Merkel for Brexit and climate talks at UN

Labour faces Brexit policy battle at party conferenceLabour faces Brexit policy battle at party conference

Global youth protests urge climate actionGlobal youth protests urge climate action

Epstein accuser says Duke of York ‘knows the truth’ about sex claimsEpstein accuser says Duke of York ‘knows the truth’ about sex claims


Lifestyle

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

The epic battle for the bridge at Arnhem, as depicted in the blockbuster 'A Bridge Too Far', saw the Allies aim to end the war by Christmas 1944, but failed as a huge airborne assault force failed to take the last bridge across the Rhine. In an extract from his latest book 'A Bloody Week', Dan Harvey tells the story of one of the hundreds of brave men from Ireland who gave their all to the Allied campaignThe bridge to war: Dan Harvey's new book looks at the Irish who went a bridge too far

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »