Rapper Playboi Carti facing drug charges

Rapper Playboi Carti has been released from custody after being arrested on drug and traffic charges.

Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was arrested on Thursday after sheriff’s deputies in Georgia, in the US, stopped a Lamborghini with an expired licence plate tag, the sheriff’s office said in a post Friday on Facebook.

They searched the vehicle and found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns and other drugs, including oxycodone, Xanax and codeine, the sheriff’s office said.





Carter, 24, of Fairburn, Georgia, is the boyfriend of Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

His best-known songs include Magnolia and wokeuplikethis* featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Carter was released shortly after his arrest, his manager told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jail records show he was released early Friday.

Carter was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle and not displaying an updated label on his licence plate, the newspaper said, citing court records.

Carter and another man, Jaylan Tucker, 21, were processed at the Clayton County Jail, where Tucker remains in custody on several drug and gun charges, the newspaper reported.