Rapper Meek Mill’s conviction thrown out

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 06:01 PM

An appeals court in the US has thrown out rapper Meek Mill’s decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case.

The unanimous three-judge opinion on Wednesday grants the rapper, born Robert Williams, a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court also overturned the trial judge’s parole violation findings that sent the entertainer back to prison in 2017 for five months.

Prosecutors could choose to drop the case.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has said it will not call the police officer who was the sole prosecution witness because of new doubts about his credibility.

- Press Association

