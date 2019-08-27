News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge to resolve 12-year legal odyssey

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Rapper Meek Mill has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour gun charge to resolve a case that has kept him on probation for most of his adult life.

The 32-year-old rapper, born Robert Williams, reached the plea agreement in Philadelphia on Tuesday after an appeals court threw out his conviction last month.

He had already served about two years in prison over the 2007 case, and a judge decided he would not spend any additional time behind bars.

Rapper Meek Mill (Jessica Griffin/AP)
The negotiated plea comes after both sides questioned the credibility of the arresting officer.

The defence also accused the trial judge of bias for sending the entertainer back to prison over minor probation violations.

Williams has called the 12-year ordeal “mentally and emotionally challenging”, but says millions of people face the same issues.

He has helped start a foundation to promote criminal justice reform.

- Press Association

