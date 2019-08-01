News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rapper Asco guilty of ‘county lines’ drug dealing

By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 04:04 PM

British rapper Asco has been found guilty of supplying heroin through “county lines” drug routes.

Asfa Allen, 32, was at the head of at least four distribution lines between London and the Home Counties, Scotland Yard said.

He is best known as being part of east London rap group Mashtown who featured on freestyle sessions hosted by former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood, according to a profile on his agent’s website.

Asco was arrested when police raided 15 properties across London and the Home Counties, seizing £25,000 in cash, around half a kilogram of heroin, expensive designer footwear and vehicles.

Asco was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on Tuesday, along with Akwasi Kwateng, 24, from Hackney, east London, following a trial at Blackfriars Crown Court.

Four other men – Kai Lye, 28, Donovan Corbett, 22, who are both from Hackney, Bradley Fapolnle, 33, from Barking, and Denzel Nimoh, 20, from Coventry – earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Detective Inspector Dave Williams, said: “Drug dealing is inextricably linked to the violence we have seen across the capital.

“This result is a culmination of months of hard work and dedication focused on tackling these prolific drug dealers who would target vulnerable people and managed multiple drug lines for the sole purpose of financial gain.

“Allen, who also went by the stage name ‘Asco’, had landed a successful and lucrative recording contract with a major label where he could have left his life of crime and violence behind, however he could not release his grip on running a county lines route and will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music.

“I hope today’s conviction reassures communities that we do take action and highlights our ongoing commitment to bearing down on county lines criminality.”

The gang will be sentenced in September.

- Press Association

