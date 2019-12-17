News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rapist John Worboys to be sentenced for sex attacks on four women in UK

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:43 AM

Black cab rapist John Worboys is due to be sentenced in the UK after pleading guilty to sex attacks on four women there.

The 62-year-old, who now goes by the name John Derek Radford, was jailed indefinitely for public protection with a minimum of eight years in 2009 for sex attacks on 12 women.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday for sentencing after admitting four similar attacks on women dating back as early as 2000.

Worboys, originally from Enfield, north London, was told by Justice McGowan in June this year that the maximum sentence he faces is life in prison.

Court artist sketch of John Worboys, who now goes by the name John Derek Radford (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
At his first trial at Croydon Crown Court in 2009, jurors were told that Worboys picked up his victims in London’s West End and plied them with champagne laced with sedatives on the pretext of celebrating a lottery or casino win.

Worboys was convicted of 19 offences including one count of rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges.

Last year, the Parole Board ruled he should remain in prison, citing his “sense of sexual entitlement” and a need to control women.

At an earlier hearing in the latest case, prosecutor Jonathan Polnay described similar attacks on four more women.

The first victim said she was attacked after she got into his cab when she left a wine bar in Dover Street, Mayfair in 2000 or 2001.

Mr Polnay earlier said the second victim was a university student in London in 2003 when she was targeted after leaving a nightclub on New Oxford Street in what was “an identical method not only to the first count but a number of previous convictions and allegations three and four”.

All the women made their allegations to police in early 2018.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault.

He admitted two further charges of administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

