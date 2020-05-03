News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Random Covid-19 tests in Afghanistan find third of people have virus

Random Covid-19 tests in Afghanistan find third of people have virus
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 02:47 PM

A third of 500 random coronavirus tests in Afghanistan’s capital came back positive, health officials have said, raising fears of widespread undetected infections.

The results of the random tests in the Afghan capital of Kabul are “concerning”, Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said.

Afghanistan has performed only limited testing so far – close to 12,000, with more than 2,700 confirmed infections in a nation of 36.6 million.

As more testing becomes available, the country’s confirmed infection numbers will likely rise sharply, Mr Mayar said, who  urged residents to stay at home.

Kabul and most other cities are in lockdown, but compliance has not been widespread.

The death toll – officially at 85 – could also be much higher.

More than 250,000 Afghans returned home from Iran since the beginning of the year, fanning out across their country without being tested or quarantined.

Anecdotal reports have emerged of dozens of returnees dying of Covid-19.

Testing in Afghanistan has been sporadic and some of those infected have been hiding their symptoms, in part because of local stigma.

The Government has faced criticism for responding too slowly to the crisis.

Only recently, the Government started testing in western Herat province, where the hundreds of thousands of people have returned from Iran.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AfghanistancoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK Prime Minister Johnson names son in tribute to doctors who saved his lifeUK Prime Minister Johnson names son in tribute to doctors who saved his life

UK Nurse closing in on retirement dies with coronavirusUK Nurse closing in on retirement dies with coronavirus

We don’t have enough information yet on immunity, says UK senior medicWe don’t have enough information yet on immunity, says UK senior medic

'Absolutely horrifying' 100 residents in New York nursing home die from Covid-19'Absolutely horrifying' 100 residents in New York nursing home die from Covid-19


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect prints and ravishing retro-chic chairs this week.Wish List: perfect prints and ravishing retro-chic

Resigned to the confines of the four walls around us, and with the promise of a life after the pandemic dangled tantalisingly before our eager eyes, now is the time to rethink your wardrobe. With time to spare, turn your attention to that oft-overlooked cavern of clothing for a spring clean.Menswear: a guide to the ultimate wardrobe spring clean

Ethna Dorman tells Eve Kelliher about the journey that led her to her carriage house havenWhat it's like spending lockdown in the Home of the Year

Clodagh Finn talks to the Mayo yogurt producers embracing the culture shiftMayo yoghurt company finds silver lining in online sales

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »