Ramaphosa sworn in as South Africa’s president

Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in for a five-year term as South Africa’s president.

He took the oath of office on Saturday in front of some 30,000 people at a stadium in Pretoria.

It followed his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party’s 57.5% victory in this month’s election.

It was the party’s weakest election showing since the ANC took power at the end of the harsh system of apartheid in 1994.

Mr Ramaphosa first took office last year after former president Jacob Zuma was pressured to resign amid corruption scandals that damaged public faith in the ANC.

Mr Ramaphosa has apologised to South Africans and vowed to continue the fight against government corruption that has damaged the economy, the most developed in sub-Saharan Africa.

