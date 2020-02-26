RAF jets respond to suspected Russian aircraft heading towards UK airspace

RAF fighter jets were scrambled after mystery aircraft were spotted heading towards UK airspace.

Two Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon jets were sent from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray to Shetland at 11am today.

A spokesman for the RAF base in Scotland said the unidentified aircraft, suspected to be Russian, did not require to be intercepted and have since departed. The RAF Typhoons were sent over Shetland (Cpl Trish James/MoD/PA)

He said: “RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons have been launched at RAF Lossiemouth after unidentified aircraft were tracking towards UK airspace.

“These unidentified aircraft remained outside our area of interest and no interception took place.”

He said the service was unable to confirm the number or type of unidentified aircraft involved.