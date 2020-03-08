News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
RAF jets intercept Russian aircraft heading for Scotland

A file photo of the Russian aircraft
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 12:04 PM

Six RAF jets have been used to intercept Russian aircraft as they tried to enter British airspace.

The British Ministry of Defence said they were tracked heading for the northwest of Scotland yesterday.

An RAF spokesperson insisted it was a 'routine response' coordinated with several other NATO allies.

They confirmed that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon air-craft were launched from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby.

Two pairs of Tornadoes were also launched and a Voyager tanker - an air-to-air refuelling aircraft - was also deployed from a base in Brize Norton to support the mission.

The number of Russian jets involved in the incident is unclear.

It is believed they were Tupolev Tu-95 Bears, which are used both as strategic bombers and long-range maritime patrol planes.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched today from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby.”

“This was a routine response to Russian aircraft approaching UK air space and was coordinated with several other NATO allies.”

In a tweet, RAF Lossiemouth said: "At no point did these aircraft enter UK sovereign airspace.

It added: "We are ready to respond to any unidentified aircraft and potential airborne threats, 24/7/365."

RAF planes were dispatched to stop Russian military planes entering UK airspace a number of times last year.

