Radical cleric to be freed on humanitarian grounds – lawyer

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 09:59 AM

The ailing radical cleric who inspired the Bali bombers will be released from prison by the Indonesian government next week, his lawyer said.

The decision to free 80-year-old Abu Bakar Bashir was made on humanitarian grounds, according to Muhammad Mahendradatta.

Many of the victims of the Bali bombings in 2002 were Australians.

A total of 202 people were killed in the Bali atrocity (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Australian government urged Indonesia last March not to show any leniency towards Bashir.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2011 for supporting a military-style training camp for Islamic militants.

The firebrand cleric was arrested almost immediately after the Bali bombings, but prosecutors were unable to prove a string of terrorism-related allegations.

He was instead sentenced to 18 months in prison for immigration violations.

