Radical cleric to be freed on humanitarian grounds – lawyer

The ailing radical cleric who inspired the Bali bombers will be released from prison by the Indonesian government next week, his lawyer said.
The decision to free 80-year-old Abu Bakar Bashir was made on humanitarian grounds, according to Muhammad Mahendradatta.
Many of the victims of the Bali bombings in 2002 were Australians.
The Australian government urged Indonesia last March not to show any leniency towards Bashir.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2011 for supporting a military-style training camp for Islamic militants.
The firebrand cleric was arrested almost immediately after the Bali bombings, but prosecutors were unable to prove a string of terrorism-related allegations.
He was instead sentenced to 18 months in prison for immigration violations.
- Press Association