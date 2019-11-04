News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Radical cleric considers next move after Pakistan PM Imran Khan fails to resign

Radical cleric considers next move after Pakistan PM Imran Khan fails to resign
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 08:35 AM

A radical Pakistani cleric who galvanised tens of thousands of followers to march on Islamabad will meet opposition politicians to consider his next move after a deadline he imposed for the prime minister to resign passed without Imran Khan stepping down.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s followers, many of them students at his religious schools, started out last week from the southern port city of Karachi, marching to Islamabad where they have since camped out on the city’s outskirts for three days.

Mr Rehman accuses Mr Khan of bad governance and demands the government should follow radical Islamic laws. Mr Khan has ignored the protesters’ demands.

Supporters of the cleric participate in an anti-government march, in Islamabad (AP)
Supporters of the cleric participate in an anti-government march, in Islamabad (AP)

The cleric’s radical religious schools have provided men for both the Afghan Taliban militant group and the anti-government Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Bilal Bhutto-Zardari, the co-leader of the left-leaning Pakistan People’s party, once led by the late Benazir Bhutto, has said his party will not join Mr Rehman in the sit-in.

While his party supports Mr Rehman’s call for Mr Khan to resign, Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s party is not ready to take part in the sit-in.

Mr Rehman has come under attack by human rights activists who have criticised his fiery speeches as well as his refusal to allow women on his protest march.

Even women journalists were barred from the rallies until an outcry forced him to relent.

Mr Rehman’s party wait for their leaders during the march, which is calling for Imran Khan to resign (AP)
Mr Rehman’s party wait for their leaders during the march, which is calling for Imran Khan to resign (AP)

In his speeches, Mr Rehman has attacked the minority Ahmadi sect and Ahmadi homes and places of worship are often targeted by Sunni militants, who consider them heretics.

There are about half a million Ahmadis in Pakistan, which has a population of 220 million and which declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.

Mr Rahman has also staunchly defended a controversial blasphemy law that carried a death sentence for anyone found guilty of insulting Islam.

Khan has said he will not be driven from power but has allowed Mr Rahman’s rally to go on, provided it remain in a designated area on Islamabad’s outskirts.

Authorities stepped up security and brought in large containers to protect the Pakistani capital’s so-called Red Zone, which houses the parliament, government offices and most foreign embassies.

READ MORE

McDonald’s CEO steps down after relationship with employee

More on this topic

Pakistani Islamists stage sit-in and demand PM resignPakistani Islamists stage sit-in and demand PM resign

Investigators to use DNA tests to identify Pakistan train fire victimsInvestigators to use DNA tests to identify Pakistan train fire victims

Dozens killed as gas stove sparks fire on Pakistan trainDozens killed as gas stove sparks fire on Pakistan train

Pakistan court orders release on bail of former PM Sharif for medical treatmentPakistan court orders release on bail of former PM Sharif for medical treatment

Imran KhanMaulana Fazlur RehmanPakistanTOPIC: Pakistan

More in this Section

Facebook stresses ‘clear rules’ on content as missing backpacker pictures sharedFacebook stresses ‘clear rules’ on content as missing backpacker pictures shared

Scottish Labour MP alleges he was groped by Conservative politicianScottish Labour MP alleges he was groped by Conservative politician

151 migrants rescued off Libya arrive in Sicily on rescue ship151 migrants rescued off Libya arrive in Sicily on rescue ship

Riot police storm Hong Kong malls to thwart more protestsRiot police storm Hong Kong malls to thwart more protests


Lifestyle

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

Anyone travelling the roads at this time of year will inevitably note examples of crude hedge-cutting. And the irony is that local authorities, which should be prime protectors of the environment, are often responsible for this.Hedges vital for wildlife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »