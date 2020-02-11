News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Raab says UK is ‘open for business’ as it seeks deeper ties with South East Asia

Raab says UK is ‘open for business’ as it seeks deeper ties with South East Asia
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 09:08 AM

The UK sees huge trading opportunities in South East Asia and seeks to build a “new modern and dynamic” relationship with the region after leaving the European Union, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Dominic Raab said Britain sees Malaysia as a key partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and that he made clear in talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, that “global Britain is open for business”.

He said the UK has appointed Jon Lambe as ambassador to the Jakarta-based ASEAN as it seeks to bolster ties with the region.

Mr Raab said ‘global Britain’ is ‘open for business’ (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Mr Raab said ‘global Britain’ is ‘open for business’ (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

At a joint news conference in Malaysia on the last leg of an Asian tour that also took him to Australia, Japan and Singapore, Mr Raab said: “We know how important this region is and want to work together in a partnership of equals with all 10 members for a safer, more free and more prosperous future.”

Mr Saifuddin said Malaysia believes “Brexit is not a hindrance but an opportunity” for both countries to explore new fields of co-operation.

The British embassy said medical device manufacturer Smith and Nephew is set to break ground this month on its first manufacturing plant in South East Asia in Malaysia’s northern Penang state. The plant will create up to 800 new jobs over five years in a boost to bilateral trade, which has hit £5 billion annually, it said.

Saifuddin Abdullah, left, described Brexit as an opportunity (AP/Vincent Thian)
Saifuddin Abdullah, left, described Brexit as an opportunity (AP/Vincent Thian)

Mr Raab also pledged Britain’s support for Malaysia’s efforts to clean up the oceans by reducing plastic use and marine debris and to work together to stop illegal shipments of plastic waste from the UK.

Malaysia last month said it had sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries, including 42 containers to the UK, as it refused to become the world’s rubbish bin. Officials have said there are another 110 containers being held at port, including nine from the UK.

ASEANBrexitDominic RaabSouth East AsiaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns request recanvass of Iowa caucusButtigieg and Sanders campaigns request recanvass of Iowa caucus

Deportation flight prompts protests outside Downing StreetDeportation flight prompts protests outside Downing Street

Model denies trapping Weinstein accuser in hotel bathroomModel denies trapping Weinstein accuser in hotel bathroom

UN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreadsUN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreads


Lifestyle

Love may be in the air this week as Valentine’s Day looms, but Cork couple Caroline Curran and Seán Weir were lucky enough to have real-life versions of Cupid in the form of their pals.Wedding of the Week: pals played Cupid for lucky couple

The payment of credit card bills will have been a financial priority in many Irish households in the last couple of weeks, as people got paid and turned their attention to clearing Christmas debt.Making Cents: Stay in control to get the best out of your credit card

The Thin Air Podcast: A sort of Song Exploder for Irish acts, its second season has just concluded, with Danny Carroll, a musician in his own right, talking to Junior Brother, Girl Band, Just Mustard and Soak about one of the songs.Podcast corner: Worth a listen - The top Irish culture podcasts

The tragic tale of the Cork town’s White Lady is being turned into a musical, writes Marjorie BrennanKinsale’s answer to Romeo and Juliet

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »