News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

R Kelly’s charges updated following emergence of new accuser

R Kelly’s charges updated following emergence of new accuser
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 08:15 PM

Updated federal charges filed against US singer R Kelly include sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.

The 13-count superseding indictment does not add more charges against Kelly. It includes multiple counts of child pornography, much like the original July charges.

The filing refers to the new accuser as “Minor 6” but no longer includes any reference to a “Minor 2″. That means there are still a total of five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.

The indictment offers few details about the new accuser. It says she met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14 or 15 years old. It says Kelly engaged in sexual contact or sexual acts with her when she was under 18.

In a tweet, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg, said: “We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free.” He added the hashtag #notguilty.

Kelly, 53, will be arraigned under the reworked indictment. That could happen on March 5, a date set previously for a status hearing. The trial date remains April 27, though that is likely to be pushed back to later this year.

It is unclear why Minor 2 no longer appears to be on the prosecutors’ list of alleged victims.

Kelly faces dozens of counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.

The Grammy Award winner is awaiting trial at a Chicago federal jail near the court where he attends pre-trial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial – at which he was acquitted – to get them to change their stories.

Kelly has denied ever sexually abusing anyone.

In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married RnB singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

Drama surrounding Kelly’s case included what authorities say was a fight in January between two of the singer’s girlfriends living at his home in Trump Tower in Chicago. Joycelyn Savage, 24, has pleaded not guilty to punching and kicking 22-year-old Azriel Clary.

R KellyTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

''Er, er, er...great, it was just great': Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith to spend time at the pub''Er, er, er...great, it was just great': Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith to spend time at the pub

Hundreds of health workers infected by coronavirus in ChinaHundreds of health workers infected by coronavirus in China

‘No plan B’ for Olympics amid coronavirus fears‘No plan B’ for Olympics amid coronavirus fears

Horse-drawn carriages lead funeral procession for My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twinsHorse-drawn carriages lead funeral procession for My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins


Lifestyle

We’re going dotty for polka dot skirts. Here are three ways to wear one.How to wear it: The polka dot skirt

The footwear label with a social conscience that piqued Megan Markle’s interest is going global, writes Paul McLauchlanThe new footwear label with the royal seal of approval

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »