R Kelly walks free on bail over sex abuse charges

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 12:01 AM

R&B singer R Kelly has been released from jail in Chicago, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time.

Kelly’s release came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that the singer faces.

Kelly walked by a large media contingent without speaking and was ushered into a waiting vehicle that then drove off.

The 52-year-old Grammy award-winner has denied wrongdoing and his lawyer has said he is confident Kelly will be vindicated.

The star was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

- Press Association

