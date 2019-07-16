News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
R Kelly must be held in jail without bond, judge rules

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 09:25 PM

A federal judge has ordered R Kelly to be held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex-related charges.

US District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling after Kelly was arrested last week, saying the RnB singer had failed to convince the court that he would not commit new crimes if released.

He faces charges in Chicago and New York including having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes by paying off victims and their families.

Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say “yes sir” when the judge asked if he understood the charges.

His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not guilty plea.

Azriel Clary, left, and Joycelyn Savage, R Kelly's girlfriends walk into court for his hearing
Azriel Clary, left, and Joycelyn Savage, R Kelly’s girlfriends walk into court for his hearing (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Assistant US attorney Angel Krull said Kelly was “an extreme danger to the community, especially minor girls”. She also argued that he might flee if released.

“If he was attracted in 1999 to middle school girls, he’s still attracted to middle school girls,” Ms Krull said. “It’s who the defendant is and that, your honour, makes him a danger today.”

Kelly was first arrested on sex charges in 2002 but was acquitted by a Chicago jury in 2008.

He was arrested earlier this year on new state charges brought by Illinois prosecutors.

His arrest last week was on separate federal charges.

- Press Association

