R Kelly held by police on sex crime charges in Chicago

Singer R Kelly has been arrested on charges including child pornography and enticement of a minor, the US Attorney’s office said.
Kelly, 52, was arrested on Thursday night on a 13-count indictment which also included alleged obstruction of justice.
He was taken into custody in Chicago at around 7pm.
“The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice,” Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s office, adding that further details would be released on Friday.
The R&B singer already faces state sex-related charges in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.
He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.
- Press Association