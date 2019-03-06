NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
R Kelly detained after child support hearing

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 10:24 PM

R&B singer R Kelly has been taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago and will not be released from jail until he pays 161,000 dollars (£122,000) in back child support he owes.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Kelly was taken into custody during a hearing over the child support and that his next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Kelly’s publicist Darryll Johnson said the singer came to the hearing prepared to pay 50,000 to 60,000 dollars (£38,000-£45,000), but the judge wanted the whole amount.

He said Kelly did not have the whole amount because he has not been able to work.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, including three who were underage at the time the abuse is alleged to have occurred.

He spent a weekend in jail before someone posted his 100,000 dollar (£76,000) bail, and his defence lawyer said at the time that Kelly’s finances were “a mess”.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and says his accusers are lying.

