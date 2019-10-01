News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
R Kelly complains he can only see one girlfriend at a time in jail

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 10:27 AM

R Kelly’s lawyers say the hardships of being jailed include being able to see just one of two previous live-in girlfriends at a time.

They have asked the judge in the singer’s New York federal case to reconsider and grant him bail.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the request was filed Monday in New York, where Kelly is charged in a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Kelly is detained in Chicago, where he faces similar charges.

Even if the New York judge grants bail, Kelly must also get the Chicago judge to agree to bail before he could be released.

Monday’s motion complained that only one person unrelated to Kelly can visit him at a time over 90 days.

So just one of the two young women who lived with him before he was jailed can visit during that period.

- Press Association

