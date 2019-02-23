NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
R Kelly arrested and held in custody following sex abuse charges

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 07:20 AM

R&B star R Kelly has been taken into custody after arriving at a Chicago police station.

The singer attended the station hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

The 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was driven to the station in a dark-coloured van with heavily-tinted rear windows.

The vehicle pulled up outside the precinct about 8.15pm and a security detail for Kelly kept reporters and cameramen at arms’ length as he exited the side door.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted a short time later that was under arrest.

Kelly did not respond to questions from reporters as he walked inside the building.

He was expected to be held overnight before a court appearance on Saturday.

- Press Association

