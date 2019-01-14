NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
R Kelly accuser says he threatened to reveal her sex life

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 08:15 PM

A woman who accused R Kelly of sexual abuse says he wrote a letter threatening to reveal details of her sexual history if she did not drop a lawsuit.

Faith Rodgers and her lawyer Gloria Allred spoke on Monday at a news conference in New York.

Ms Allred said Kelly sent the letter in October to another of Ms Rodgers’ lawyers.

Faith Rodgers with her lawyer Gloria Allred (Richard Drew/AP)

In the letter, a person identifying himself as R Kelly wrote that if the suit went forward, he would have “10 personal male witnesses” give evidence about Ms Rodgers’ sex life.

It said she should stop if she “really cares about her own reputation”.

The singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said the letter “looks fake”.

Kelly denies any misconduct. His career has been in turmoil since the airing of a documentary detailing accusations against him.

- Press Association


